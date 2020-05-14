Maine State trooper hits moose while responding to a call

Troop F - Tr. Castonguay was responding to a call last night when a moose entered the roadway in front of him on the Interstate in Island Falls. Tr. Castonguay was unable to avoid the moose and struck it, luckily he was able to avoid serious injuries.

Moose crashes are on the rise, as spring is here and the warmer weather sets in.

Maine state police say it's important to be extra cautious in your travels and watch for moose, deer and other animals as they can be very difficult to see and very unpredictable.