Aela Mansmann, a 15-year-old sophomore at Cape Elizabeth High School outside Portland, posted a photo saying

"there's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Aela and two other students who wrote the note were quickly suspended for it.

At the moment, The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is asking a federal court to stop the suspension of Mansmann by taking on her case. Over the weekend they filed a motion in Maine courts.