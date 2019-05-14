Maine Students Will Converge In Augusta for Statewide Civil Rights Team Celebration

Over 600 students from 73 schools across Maine will come together to participate in the day-long Civil Rights Team Project Statewide Conference at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday, May 17. Students will recognize student leaders and contest winners, present to their peers in workshops, and engage with Holocaust survivors in a workshop with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine. They will also hear from Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey, whose office administers the Civil Rights Team Project. The day will conclude with a performance from local punk bank Random Ideas. Attending students are all participants on their school-based civil rights teams.