Maine To Host National Governors' Association Summer Meeting

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), and Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that NGA plans to hold its 2020 Summer Meeting in Portland, Maine, next August.

From Aug. 5-7, 2020, Maine’s largest city will host U.S. governors for the annual meeting for the first time since 1983. The Summer Meeting in Maine will coincide with the state’s bicentennial and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage.

NGA’s Summer Meeting offers governors the opportunity to meet with leaders from the federal government, nonprofits and the private sector in a relaxed yet productive setting to discuss public policy innovations and trends, as well as best practices in a variety of areas including healthcare, energy, education, public safety and workforce development. The 2020 Summer Meeting will conclude Gov. Hogan’s NGA Chair’s Initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success, which draws from governors’ leadership in providing modern, safe and efficient infrastructure to support their states’ economies and quality of life for their residents.

“When I took office, it was important to me that Maine engage with the nation’s governors to demonstrate that they would have a partner in tackling the serious issues confronting us. Since then, I have joined Democratic and Republican governors from across the country to focus on health care, the opioid crisis, the economy, transportation and National Guard issues,” said Gov. Mills. “I am thrilled to welcome my fellow governors to Maine to continue these important conversations and showcase the unrivaled beauty of our state, especially as we celebrate our bicentennial. I am confident by the time they leave they will know why we say Maine is the way life should be.”

“I want to thank Gov. Mills for hosting us in the great state of Maine for the 2020 NGA Summer Meeting, which will bring my term as chairman and my yearlong infrastructure initiative to a close,” said Gov. Hogan. “Maine will provide an incredible setting for the NGA and America’s governors to continue working together in a bipartisan way, showing real leadership, making real progress, and finding real solutions to the serious problems facing us.”

The Portland of today boasts one of the closest U.S. seaports to Europe with a vibrant working waterfront that includes an international marine cargo shipping terminal. The city is home to a thriving food and microbrewery scene, recently being named “Restaurant City of the Year” by Bon Appetit, as well as a deep-rooted insurance and financial industry hub with a burgeoning technology and start-up sector. But the city’s success was not always guaranteed. Portland was leveled by fires thrice in its history, during 17th century military conflicts and a fireworks show on July 4, 1866, that led to an inferno. Portland’s history of overcoming adversity is observed on its flag and city seal, which show a Phoenix rising from the ashes and the Latin word resurgam, which means “I shall rise again.”

