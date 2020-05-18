Maine Voting Registration Effort Centered on Young Maine Voters

A drive to register young Maine residents to vote is about a quarter of the way to its goal of getting 7,000 people on the voting rolls by November. NextGen Maine has touted its effort as the largest youth voter turnout program in the history of the state. The group said it has helped more than 1,750 people register to vote so far, and hundreds of those have registered via mail. The group had been organizing on campuses before the pandemic prompted a change in strategy. NextGen Maine digital director Marina Mozak said the group is prioritizing public health as part of the registration drive.