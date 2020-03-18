Maine Warden Service, Kennebunk PD Are Searching For Missing 71-year-old man

KENNEBUNK, Maine --The Maine Warden Service is assisting Kennebunk Police Department in a search for 71-year old Howard Lamson, who was last seen near 91 Oak Ridge Road in Kennebunk at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Howard was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap, and possibly a red-colored coat. Lamson also has dementia.

Anyone with any information regarding Lamson is encouraged to contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-967-2454. No volunteers are needed at this time, but any information regarding his location is appreciated. Kennebunk PD, the Maine Warden Service and others are stationed at a command post at the Kennebunk Fire Department, and after searching late through the night, efforts have resumed at 7:00 a.m. this morning.

