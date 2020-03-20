Maine Warden Service Recovers Body Of Missing 71-year-old man

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine – At approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Game Wardens located the body of Howard Lamson, who had been missing since Sunday.

Maine Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau and his K9 Breezy located Lamson approximately ¾ mile south from his house on 91 Oak Ridge Road, where he was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. A member of the public had called police earlier today and said they had seen someone earlier in the week who matched Lamson’s description. Lamson suffered from dementia, and his death is not considered suspicious.

Over one dozen Maine Game Wardens were involved in the search including several warden service K9 teams, along with the Kennebunkport Police Department, 15 Maine Association for Search and Rescue (MASAR) volunteer searchers, and 5 Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD). Searchers had focused their effort on the area near Oak Ridge Road.

No other information is available at this time.

