Maine Warden Service Resumes Search For Missing 71-year-old man

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine – The Maine Warden Service resumed their search this morning for 71-year-old Howard Lamson of Kennebunkport, who was last seen near 91 Oak Ridge Road in the Kennebunkport at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

There are over one dozen Maine Game Wardens actively involved in the search, including several warden service K9 teams. There are also 15 Maine Association for Search and Rescue (MASAR) volunteer searchers, and 5 Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD) involved. Searchers are focusing on the area near Oak Ridge Road in Kennebunkport.

Howard was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap, and possibly a red-colored coat. Lamson also has dementia. Lamson is in good physical shape and may have walked several miles from where he was last seen.

Anyone with any information regarding Lamson is encouraged to contact the Kennebunkport Police Department at 207-967-2454. Kennebunkport PD, the Maine Warden Service and others are stationed at a command post at the Kennebunkport Fire Department and will continue to search through the day.

