Maine Woman Settles Lawsuit Over Detention Center Allegedly Asaulting Her Son

A Portland woman who says detention center workers knocked out her son's teeth has settled a lawsuit against the Maine Department of Corrections and Correct Care Solutions. The Portland Press Herald reports that Sadiya Ali’s son will receive $250,000 from the state if a federal judge signs off on the proposed settlement. Correct Care Solutions' share is redacted in court documents; the company provides medical and dental care at Long Creek. The lawsuit contends workers at the Long Creek Youth Development Center knocked out two of her 11-year-old son’s teeth when they smashed him against a bedframe in 2017.

