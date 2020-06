Feeding the hungry in the United States is a giant task, especially now with many items in short supply. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger & Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says she's been working with Catholic Charities USA, of Alexandria, Virginia, throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

"We've been talking back and forth and trying to figure out ways that I could get dry goods especially into Aroostook County because there was a real shortage," says Dixie Shaw.