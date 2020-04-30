PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine company that makes the specialized swabs used for coronavirus testing is ramping up operations with plans for a second location. The Trump administration is providing funding to Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products through the Defense Production Act to boost its monthly production of the swabs from 3 million to more than 20 million. Puritan Medical Products, which employed about 300 people in March, is one of the world’s top two makers of the specialized swabs. Maine has had 52 deaths from the virus. It was also the third consecutive week that claims have declined, though the total number of claims remains the highest on record.

