Maine could expand its system that allows ranked choice voting

Maine could expand its system that allows voters to rank their candidates from first to last on the ballot. The Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs committee held Wednesday public hearings on proposed constitutional amendments. Maine used the ranked-choice voting system for the first time in U.S. House and Senate races in November. But Maine's constitution prevents it from being used in governor general elections.
Posted: Thu 9:01 AM, Apr 11, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 1:59 PM, Apr 11, 2019