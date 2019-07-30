Maine has kicked off its celebration of its 200th birthday in Presque Isle

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has kicked off its celebration of its 200th birthday - and its separation from Massachusetts - by raising flags statewide.

The kickoff of Maine's bicentennial coincides with the 200th anniversary of the vote to separate the District of Maine from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in July 1819.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills planned to travel with the Maine Bicentennial Commission Tuesday to flag raisings at Presque Isle, Bangor, Portland and Augusta.

The governor announced upcoming events that will mark the bicentennial over the next year and a half. Such events are set to include a time capsule, smartphone app, concert series and grants available for community projects.

Maine officially became a state in March 1820.