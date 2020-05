May is National Asthma Awareness Month, and health analysts at QuoteWizard found Maine has the 2nd-highest rate of asthma in the country with an 11.70 percent prevalence.

• Maine's rate of asthma has increased by 6.03% since 2014.

• 45% of patients are now experiencing difficulties in obtaining their asthma medication due to hoarding and increased ingredient usage.

• Asthma has an annual per-person treatment cost of $3,266.

• Asthma costs more than $80 billion per year for the economy