Maine income tax deadline moved to July 15th

Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, Kirsten Figueroa, announced today, in a joint statement, that the state will extend the deadline for Maine income tax payments from April 15th, to July 15th, 2020. The change aligns with the federal government’s recent extension of the federal tax filing deadline to July 15th, 2020.

“It is my hope that moving back this deadline will help provide a measure of relief to Maine people who are struggling to make ends meet as a result of COVID-19,” says Governor Janet Mills. “The Congressional actions in recent days make this move appropriate and practical.”

“Aligning Maine’s tax filing and payment deadlines with the federal government and waiving late fees and interest payments will ease the number of things that Maine businesses and taxpayers have to think about during this difficult time,” adds DAFS Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa.

This extension includes any final and estimated Maine income tax payments due by April 15th. Any failure-to-pay penalties and interest will be abated for the period of April 16th, through July 15, 2020.

The extended filing deadline for Maine income tax returns is automatically tied to any federal extension. Therefore, the filing deadline of April 15th, 2020, for 2019 Maine income tax returns, is automatically extended to July 15th, 2020. This includes Form 1040ME (Maine Individual Income Tax Return), Form 1041ME (Maine Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts), and Form 1120ME (Maine Corporate Income Tax Return).

Sales tax and payroll payments will continue as normal. For questions about Maine income tax, contact Maine Revenue Services (MRS) at (207) 626-8475 or visit the MRS website at www.maine.gov/revenue.