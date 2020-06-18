PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is reconsidering its plan to allow bars to open for indoor service on July 1 because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks tied to bar patrons in other states. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, said outbreaks involving dozens of customers and employees at bars in Jacksonville, Florida, and Boise, Idaho, show how easily the new coronavirus can spread. Bars are currently allowed to open only for outdoor seating. Restaurants are allowed to open for indoor seating.