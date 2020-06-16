Maine law to hold opioid manufacturers accountable takes effect today

A new law sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, that holds opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the national epidemic takes effect today, June 16th. The new law allows the state to collect information from the largest opioid manufacturers and charges these manufacturers a fee to do business in Maine. The funds will be used to help pay for treatment and recovery programs.

“This law is about holding companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. When opioid companies flooded the market with drugs, misled the public and bribed some doctors, many hardworking Americans never stood a chance,” says Senate President Troy Jackson. “By using funds from pharmaceutical companies to pay for treatment and recovery programs, we have a chance to save lives and make things right.”

All non-emergency laws take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die unless otherwise specified. The new law sets a licensing fee of $55,000 for opioid manufacturers doing business in Maine. It also establishes a product registration fee of $250,000 that applies to the largest opioid manufacturers – those selling two million or more doses in Maine. Prescriptions for medication-assisted treatment are excluded. It also contains language to ensure there are no unintended consequences for patients being responsibly treated with opioids.