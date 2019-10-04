Maine sees steep increases in two tick-borne diseases

Maine has seen significant increases in reported cases of the tick-borne illnesses anaplasmosis and babesiosis in 2019. As of October 1st, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 556 cases of anaplasmosis and 124 cases of babesiosis. That is an all-time annual high for babesiosis, and Maine is on track to surpass the record high of 663 cases of anaplasmosis set in 2017.

These increases in cases of anaplasmosis and babesiosis come as Maine has recorded 684 cases of Lyme disease, the state’s most common tick-borne illness, since January 1st. The process of confirming a Lyme disease diagnosis through lab testing takes longer than for anaplasmosis or babesiosis, and public health officials in Maine expect total Lyme cases to exceed 1,000 when annual reporting for 2019 is complete. The state recorded 1,405 cases of Lyme disease in 2018 and 1,855 in 2017.

Maine CDC urges the state’s residents and visitors to continue taking precautions against tick-borne diseases during the year’s second peak season for tick activity, which takes place from October through November.

“This has been one of the most active tick seasons we’ve ever seen in Maine – and it’s not over,” says Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “The risk of tick-borne illnesses remains high through November, so we urge everyone to protect themselves from tick bites.”