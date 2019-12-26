Maine task force completes recommendations on how to confront forever chemicals

PORTLAND, Maine (AP)- A Maine task force has completed a list of recommendations to the governor and lawmakers on how to confront forever chemicals. Gov. Janet Mills created the Maine PFAS Task Force last March. After seven months, the task force produced recommendations on potential legislative action. Recommendations included sewer systems that serve more than 25 people being required to test for such chemicals, having manufacturers divulge their use in consumer products, and that treatment plans continue to test municipal sludge before using it as a fertilizer.