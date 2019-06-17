Maine to ban single use plastic bags by 2020

Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed a bill today with the goal of limiting plastic pollution. The National Conference of State Legislatures says California, New York and all of Hawaii's counties ban plastic bags.

Retail groups in several other states have supported efforts to eliminate plastic bags. As for alternatives Maine will allow stores to charge at least 5 cents for recyclable paper or reusable plastic bags. In order to be permitted, plastic bags would have to withstand 75 repeated uses and be made from heavier plastic. Plastic bag manufacturers say such bans will only lead to thicker, reusable bags in landfills.