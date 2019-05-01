Augusta, ME-- The public can weigh in on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' bill to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortions. The governor's bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday. Mills said current limitations lack medical justification and leave Maine with three publicly accessible health centers providing in-clinic abortions. Democrats won the Statehouse in November and have promised to expand women's health access.
Mainers Could Have Say on Pending Legislation Regarding Healthcare Practitioners and Abortion
