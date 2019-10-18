Mainers Will Decide On Initiative Related To Relgious Exemption From Child Vaccination

Getting a flu vaccination | Photo Source: DoD / MGN
Updated: Fri 9:43 AM, Oct 18, 2019

Augusta, ME-- Maine residents will decide the fate of a new state law that eliminates religious and philosophical exemption for childhood vaccines in the state. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap announced Thursday that voters will take to the ballot box on the issue in March 2020. The Portland Press Herald reports the announcement comes after a people's veto drive to overturn the law successfully gathered enough voter signatures over the summer to put the question on the primary ballot.

 