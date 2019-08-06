Senate President Troy Jackson, Rep. Seth Berry and the union representing Emera Maine employees will be holding a press conference to share their concerns about the proposed sale of the utility tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the Totman Lounge in the Memorial Union at the University of Maine at Orono.

Mainers are worried about the proposed sale of Emera Maine to ENMAX of Calgary, Alberta, and the impact it could have on Emera Maine’s workers; as well as the ratepayers of Maine’s second-largest electric utility. Specifically, they are concerned that ENMAX is paying too much ($ 1.3 Billion, all financed by debt) and is too small a company to provide the service Emera Maine’s ratepayers need and deserve. Cuts in staffing and service along with substantially increased electric rates may be necessary to help finance this proposed acquisition.

The ENMAX situation is a familiar story of a financially troubled utility with a history of staffing problems and customer service complaints. The previous acquisitions of Central Maine Power and Emera Maine by distant foreign corporations have already shown how return-on-investment interests of outside investors end up superseding the interests of the utility customers.

Elected officials including Senate President Troy Jackson and Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee Co-Chair Seth Berry will share their concerns in this press event. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1837 Business Manager Dick Rogers, the union leader representing more than 200 Emera Maine workers, will speak out about the possible effects on those dedicated professionals. Emera Maine ratepayers and customers will also discuss how the sale could affect Maine families, businesses and communities.