Maine's Appropriations Committee approves budget

Maine's appropriations committee has voted out a two-year budget deal with a sticker price slightly below the governor's original $8 billion proposal.

The Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted 11-1-1 Wednesday, on a $7.98 billion budget. Republican Sen. James Hamper says the deal boosts revenue sharing, the homestead exemption and the property tax fairness credit.

Gov. Janet Mills says no one got everything they wanted, but she welcomes the bipartisan agreement.

