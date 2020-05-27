Maine's CDC contact tracing investigation team expected to quadruple over the next few months

The state of Maine is expanding contact tracing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID 19.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services is enlisting volunteers, hiring more personnel, and deploying new technology to expand contact tracing in Maine. Contact tracing is the process of identifying AND assessing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent their transmitting infection to others.

“First immediately we are enlisting the help of trained volunteers who have offered their skills through Maine response, a system to tap into healthcare, public health, and emergency volunteers to respond to emergency situations. These volunteers will assist us for at least two months and will start their training on June 1. Second we’re going to begin hiring up to 125 contracted staff over time for up to 12 months to supplement Maine CDCs work. Third, we’re deploying the SARA alert system, the system has been developed to help track contacts.” - Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services

Right now Maine CDC currently has a contact tracing investigation team of approximately 30 people. It expects to more than quadruple that over the next few months.

