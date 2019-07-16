We are well into summer, and the outdoor recreation season is in full swing.

According to Scott Thompson, the park manager of Aroostook State Park, they're numbers have been down due to the cool start to the season but it hasn't stopped people from all over coming to visit the park.

He adds that most of the time, people don't realize what the County has to offer until they are here.

"Once they get here, they get the fact that we have commerce, we have department stores, places to buy their food, buy camping gear that they haven't brought from home and once they get here, they get the fact that why we live here every day in this great environment."

Thompson adds that he expects a solid rest of the camping and recreating season.