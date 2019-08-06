Maine's senate president is pushing to lower the cost of prescription drugs

Affording medication is not something ever Mainer is able to do. But Senate President Troy Jaskson says no one should have to worry about how they will pay for the medication they need.

"People have been going over in buses into Edmundston so I had passed a bill a number of years ago to allow importation from Canada, Phrma challenged it and we lost it in Federal court. This session we had a number of bills to try and lower the cost of prescription drugs, one of them being importation from Canada but on a government to government basis, the one we had five years ago was a personal importation."

This new Maine law would lower the cost of prescription drugs by developing a wholesale prescription drug importation program with Canada.

"We passed it, Governor signed it, we have had initial discussions with officials in Quebec, Vancouver, New Brunswick."

Jackson says he's glad to see the Food and Drug Administration taking concrete steps to allow states to import safe and affordable medicine.

"I'm always concerned when you're dealing with Phrma they have so much power and influence but if we're able to push this call across the court and get the federal approval after they draft the rules then we're going to act fast."

The rules surrounding this are being drafted up now, but Jackson says he's happy with how quickly things are moving.

"Things are moving along probably better than I expected because I thought we were going to have an uphill battle with Phrma pushing the administration and the FDA and at this point I'm very satisfied that the administration is initially put forward their response that they are going to do it."

A plan needs to be put forward by May of next year, but Jackson says once the rules are drafted up things will be able to move forward.

