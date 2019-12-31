Making healthy New Year's resolutions

It's that time of year - a time when many people are making their New Years' resolutions. Bethany Zell, Program Director for Cary Medical Center's Healthy You program, says statistics show 60 percent of people say they make resolutions, but in reality only about eight percent are successful in maintaining their goals.

"People can approach resolutions from a different direction and really just be very smart and deliberate in making those goals, instead of trying to do a complete upheaval and turn everything in your life around to become healthy or experience some new wellness initiatives in the new year," says Bethany Zell.