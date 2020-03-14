Man Arrested for Burglary in Patten

On Thursday, March 12th, State Police were called to a burglary in Patten where the victim reported a large quantity of tools and other assorted items stolen from his garage. During the subsequent investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence of 47 year old Greg Young at 17 Scribner St. in Patten. Troopers and Maine Forrest Rangers executed the warrant on 3/13/2020 and recovered over $3,000 of stolen property. Young was arrested and transported to the Penobscot County Jail where he was charged with burglary and violation of a protection order.