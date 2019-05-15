Man Being Sought By Local Police for Unlawful Possession of Drugs

On May 9, 2019, Corporal Lucas Hafford stopped a vehicle on Main Street at approximately 0300 hours. During the course of the traffic stop a female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Stenson Gustin, who was a passenger in the vehicle had a locked safe in his possession which he refused to open. Corporal Hafford seized the safe, obtained a search warrant and located 2.34 grams of methamphetamine inside. Stenson is believed to be transient. The Presque Isle Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stenson so he can be arrested for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled W Drugs (methamphetamine) and Violating Conditions of Release. Stenson is 5’09”, 140 pounds, red hair and blue eyes. If anyone sees or knows where Stenson is to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.