Man Being Sought by RCMP After Brandishing A Possible Weapon

The West District RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man with a possible weapon in Perth-Andover.

Friday night around 7:30 pm, the Perth-Andover RCMP responded to a call of a man with what appeared to be a firearm on the walking trail near Grierson Street.

People attending an event at the nearby Royal Canadian Legion were asked to stay inside while police searched for the suspect. The New Brunswick RCMP's Police Dog Service were also called out to assist.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., police officers advised patrons at the Legion that they could leave as the immediate area had been searched.

The search for the suspect continued but he was not located. The man was last seen running into a wooded area near Legion Street.

The suspect was described as being short and bald. He was described as wearing jeans, no shirt but with a grey t-shirt wrapped around his arm. He also appeared to have several tattoos.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen anyone fitting the description of the suspect is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000.