Man Dies Following Off Road Vehicle Crash in Pennfield, N.B.

A 25-year-old man from Pennfield, N.B., has died following an all-terrain crash in the community.

On April 20, 2020, around 8:50 p.m., members of the St George RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash in a gravel pit off C K Justason Lane. The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into an embankment.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There was no one else on the ATV.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

