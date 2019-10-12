MDEA charge man and woman in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab

Updated: Sat 2:18 PM, Oct 12, 2019

The MDEA has charged a man and a woman in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab that was discovered on Thursday. Bangor police made the discovery at 23 Birch Street while responding to a disturbance call. Both apartments were evacuated and the building was secured. The lab team was there late Friday morning processing evidence. DEP and Bangor Fire Department assisted.

 