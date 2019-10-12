The MDEA has charged a man and a woman in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab that was discovered on Thursday. Bangor police made the discovery at 23 Birch Street while responding to a disturbance call. Both apartments were evacuated and the building was secured. The lab team was there late Friday morning processing evidence. DEP and Bangor Fire Department assisted.
MDEA charge man and woman in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab
Posted: Sat 2:16 PM, Oct 12, 2019 |
Updated: Sat 2:18 PM, Oct 12, 2019