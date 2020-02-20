Man and woman face multiple charges following incident in Hartland

On February 7th, members of the Woodstock RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Hartland. During the stop, police identified one of the occupants as having a warrant. Both parties were taken into custody. A quantity of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, was located in the vehicle.

27-year-old Chance Arthur Leslie, of Middle Hainesville, was able to escape from police. He then let the woman out of the cruiser. Both fled on foot and were quickly re-arrested.

Leslie has been charged with: Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, disarming an officer, two counts each of assaulting an officer and resisting and obstructing an officer, uttering threats, being unlawfully at large, mischief, and failing to comply with a probation order. Leslie is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on March 10th.

19-year-old Chloe Shannon, of Waterville, has been charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing an officer, careless use of a firearm, and being unlawfully at large. Shannon is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on February 25th.

The investigation is ongoing.

