Man arrested after threatening talk of Times Square attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested a New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square.
Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the man was placed under investigation over the comments, and then arrested late Thursday after trying to buy a weapon.
He's facing weapons-related charges.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the charges hadn't been made public yet.
They called the man's statements "aspirational" and never reached a stage that endangered the public.
The man is expected to be arraigned Friday at a federal court in Brooklyn Friday.
Times Square has been a target of attacks before. An Islamic militant tried to detonate a car bomb there in 2010.
In 2017, a man detonated a bomb in a tunnel linking the square to a bus terminal.
