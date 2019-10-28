Man charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash after a utility pole was found in the roadway in Cross Lake

On Saturday, October 26, 2019 at around 11PM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Cyr Road in Cross Lake. Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriff Michael DeLena found a utility pole had been struck by a vehicle but the vehicle was no where to be found. The pole was completely broken off and lying in the roadway.

A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office social media platform asking for information regarding this incident. On Monday, October 28, the driver of the pickup truck, Eric Davenport (49) of Cross Lake called the Sheriff’s Office to report that he had struck the utility pole Saturday evening. Davenport was westbound on the Cyr Road in Cross Lake in his 2019 GMC Sierra pickup when he lost control and struck the utility pole. Davenport indicated to deputies that he was not aware that he had damaged the pole until the next day.

Davenport was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Kent District Court on December 2, 2019.