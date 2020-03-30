Man charged after allegedly setting fire to elementary school in Gray

The State Fire Marshal's Office has charged a man with setting fire to elementary school in Gray. 22 year old Robert MacKenzie is charged with arson following his arrest Saturday afternoon. MacKenzie is a transient, but most recently from Gray. The fire damaged the entryway into the kitchen at Russell School at 8 Gray Park early Saturday afternoon. Fire Investigators say leaves were set on fire and there was damage to a table and some other items in the entryway, but little damage to the building. There was smoke throughout the school. MacKenzie was arrested on nearby Libby Hill Road and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

