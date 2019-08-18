Man charged after his daughter, 12, kills another man, his dog with SUV

Police say a 12-year-old girl hit a man and his dog with an SUV in Houston on Thursday evening, killing them instantly.

Authorities ended up arresting her father Tomas Mejia Tol for criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child.

The incident started after the girl stepped on the accelerator and then struck the man, one of his dogs and a tree.

The man and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said the father initially told investigators he was the one driving, but they later found out it was the girl.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.