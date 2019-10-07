Man charged with discharging firearm during attempted break and enter near Woodstock, N.B.

A 20-year-old man from Beardsley, N.B., has been charged in connection with an incident in Jacksontown, north of Woodstock, over the weekend during which a firearm was discharged.

On October 6, 2019, at about 4:50 a.m., members of the Woodstock RCMP responded to a home on Sharkey Road, for a report of an attempted break and enter. An individual had allegedly tried to break into the home and an altercation took place between the suspect and the home owner. At some point during the incident, a firearm was discharged, resulting in minor injuries to the homeowner. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, a 20-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Jacob Boucher appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 7 and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on October 9 at 9:30 a.m. for a show cause hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.