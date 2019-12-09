Man charged with stealing relative's identity, running up hospital bill in their name

On December 4th at approximately 1:30 p.m., Trooper Nathan Desrosier responded to a call of a motor vehicle that was partially parked in the mouth of a driveway and in the travel lane of Lake Street in Stockholm. There was a male in the vehicle that said the owner of the vehicle was in the residence.

Desrosier attempted to make contact with someone at the residence. When he knocked on the door he heard someone say that the cops were there but no one came to the door.

Desrosier called for a wrecker to remove the road hazard. When the wrecker arrived, a male walked out of the residence and stated that he was Ronald Simon. Desrosier knew that Simon had an active arrest warrant for identity theft on a case that he worked on in the winter of 2018.

In that 2018 case, Simon - now 64 years of age - was injured in a motor vehicle crash in Washburn and used a relative’s name while at the hospital. The family member received a bill for thousands of dollars for the hospital visit. The victim reported this to the State Police and Desrosier was assigned the case. Desrosier conducted an investigation and subpoenaed hospital records and video recordings of Simon while he was at the hospital.

Simon was placed under arrest and subsequently posted bail with a Presque Isle District Court date in January 2020.