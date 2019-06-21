Man dies following single-vehicle crash

The West District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Aroostook Junction, N.B, that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man from Tilley, north of Perth-Andover.

On June 19, 2019, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Perth-Andover RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 130. The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver and lone occupant of the car lost control and left the road, hitting a house.

The driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

No one in the home was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

