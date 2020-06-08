Man found guilty in the murder of Jean Bragdon denied appeal

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man convicted of manslaughter for delivering a brutal kick to a man who was on his knees lost his appeal to the state supreme court. Jonathan Limary contended he was denied a fair trial because the judge rejected questions he wanted to pose on a jury questionnaire. He also said the evidence was insufficient to show whether the kick or the victim’s subsequent medical treatment caused the death. The judge rejected his appeal on Thursday. Limary, who is currently serving a 45-month sentence, claimed he was defending a friend when he kicked 44-year-old Jean Bragdon in 2017 in Caribou.

