Man indicted in gas money scam involving homeless veteran

Prosecutors say a New Jersey man has been indicted on charges stemming from his role in fabricating a feel-good story about a homeless man rescuing a woman from the side of a highway in order to scam online donors out of $400,000 in contributions.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Wednesday that 39-year-old Mark D'Amico, of Florence, was indicted on six separate charges related to the scheme.

A message has been left with D'Amico's attorney.

Johnny Bobbitt and Katelyn McClure pleaded guilty in exchange for their cooperation with authorities.

Authorities say the trio concocted the story that Bobbitt rescued McClure, D'Amico's then-girlfriend, from the side of a Philadelphia interstate in 2017 to enrich themselves.

Prosecutors say the three split the money and spent lavishly.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.