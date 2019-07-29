Man runs from police, following traffic stop

On July 29th, Presque Isle Police Officer Matt Brown conducted a traffic stop on the Washburn Road. One of the passengers in the vehicle, identified as Alan "AJ" Raymond Jr., has two active warrants for his arrest, both for unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs. While Officer Brown was in his cruiser checking the other passenger's information, Raymond Jr. got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Raymond Jr. jumped into the Aroostook River and swam across to the Parsons Road side of the river, where he went onto the porch of a residence on the Parsons Road and asked the residents to make a phone call. He was refused the phone call, went back into the woods, and then on to the next residence, where he was picked up by his father, Alan Raymond Sr. The two then left and evaded several agencies who gave chase.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of AJ or his father, contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476, the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400, or Aroostook Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.

The Presque Isle Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Fort Fairfield Police Department, Washburn Police Department, and the Caribou Police Department.