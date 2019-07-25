Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC for some chicken

All he wanted was some KFC, a smoke and maybe a few munchies.

A former psychiatric patient stole an ambulance so he could go to KFC.

But he didn’t have a car, so he stole an ambulance early Thursday from in front of a psychiatric hospital where he had been a patient and hit the road.

It was an easy get. The keys were in the ambulance and it was already running, authorities said.

After picking up his chicken, he headed for a gas station, where a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with him.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance. He said he needed a ride,” according to Lt. Lynwood Moreau. “He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”

The man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

