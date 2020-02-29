Poor road conditions and a blind corner are to blame for a Friday morning crash on route 11

Poor road conditions and a blind corner are the reason a crash occurred in Mount Chase Friday. Houlton Regional Communications Center advised Trooper Cotton of a crash on Route 11 in Mount Chase. According to police, when, he arrived on scene, 83 year old Cecil Gallagher Sr. had backed into the road and didn’t see 20 year old Joseph Austin traveling North. Austin hit the side door of Gallagher’s Ford F-250. Gallagher was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The F-250 was removed from the scene by Hayes towing and the tractor trailer truck was removed by Westerdahls towing.