Man wanted by RCMP on several warrants

A 29-year-old man from Saint-André, N.B., is wanted by the Saint-Léonard RCMP on several warrants of arrest, and police are hoping information from the public can help locate him.

Scott Tony Francoeur is wanted on three warrants, for a break and enter, mischief and failing to appear in court. The warrants were issued in Edmundston Provincial Court on September 3, 2019, and police efforts to apprehend him have so far been unsuccessful.

He is charged with breaking into a trailer in the Local Service District of Drummond in August 2018, and with mischief in connection with an incident in March 2019 during which damage was done to a vehicle.

Scott Francoeur is described as being five feet 10 inches (178 centimeters) tall and weighs about 175 pounds (79 kilograms). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Tony Francoeur is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.