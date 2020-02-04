Man wanted by RCMP on several warrants

A 36-year-old man from Bath, New Brunswick, is wanted by the Woodstock RCMP on several warrants of arrest. Police are hoping information from the public can help locate him.

Robert MacFarlane was scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on May 14th, 2019, but he failed to appear. A warrant was issued at that time for his arrest. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful.

MacFarlane faces several charges stemming from incidents that occurred between December 2018 and October 2019.

The charges include:

- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- driving while disqualified

- two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and

- uttering threats

MacFarlane is described as being five-feet nine-inches (182 centimetres) tall and weighing 154 pounds (70 kilograms). He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to have access to a light green 2008 Ford Focus, with New Brunswick licence plate number NBN 458, and a 2010 white Ford Fusion, with New Brunswick licence plate number GYN 955.

Anyone with information on MacFarlane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3015. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.