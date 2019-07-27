Man wanted on six warrants arrested in Van Buren

In the early hours of Saturday, July 27th, the Van Buren Police Department received information that a local man wanted on six warrants was in the area. 24-year-old Andrew Torres, of Van Buren, had been evading capture since January, and was reported to be riding in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The truck was located on Main Street traveling north. A felony stop was initiated on the vehicle. Subsequently, 43-year-old Dana Kasian, of Van Buren, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, and Torres was arrested on his six outstanding warrants, without incident.

Assisting in the apprehension were K-9 Officer Chisholm, Trooper Levesque and Corporal Michaud of the Maine State Police.

