Manager thinking outside the retail box to fill mall

Filling vacancies at the mall is a priority for Bruce Brigman, who assumed the role of mall manager in June. He's had discussions with mall owner Mike Kohan, President of Kohan Retail Investment Group, about how best to do that, with affordable rent being at the top of the list. Brigman says he and his staff, with the support of mall owner Mike Kohan, are prepared to make it easy for prospective tenants, walking them through the process and doing whatever's needed to get them into the mall.

"He's onboard, I'm onboard, my staff is onboard. We're willing to get some people in here," says Bruce Brigman, mall manager.

Brigman says the big box days of Macy's and the like are gone; to survive, places like the Aroostook Centre Mall need to think local. He says to help attract local entrepreneurs, they're ditching the one-size-fits-all rental policies, opting to listen to a tenant's needs and working with them to come up with a rental package that works. Public input is welcome and can be made at the mall during regular business hours or you can leave a message on the mall's facebook page.